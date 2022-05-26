See All Ophthalmologists in Covington, GA
Ophthalmology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Bradley Jacoby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.

Dr. Jacoby works at Premier Ophthalmology, LLC in Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Ocular Hypertension and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Ophthalmology, LLC
    7170 Highway 278 NE Ste B, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 787-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Avesis
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 26, 2022
    Dr. Jacoby is the best eye dr., I've ever had... This week I had a very nasty office staff performing test..which is unusual..Thank God for Mr. Charles always kind. caring, and respectful came to the rescue..Thank you Mr. Charles
    Lisa Peele — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Jacoby, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174605372
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University
    • University SC
    • Georgia Baptist Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Auburn University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Jacoby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacoby works at Premier Ophthalmology, LLC in Covington, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jacoby’s profile.

    Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Ocular Hypertension and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

