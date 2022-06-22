See All Neurologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Bradley Jacobs, MD

Neurology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Jacobs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Jacobs works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Migraine
Sudoscan
Home Sleep Study
Migraine
Sudoscan
Home Sleep Study

Migraine Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 22, 2022
    I was a new patient and was grateful he could see me as quickly as possible.
    About Dr. Bradley Jacobs, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104882976
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia U-CollP&amp;S|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Residency
    • Jacobi Medical center
    Internship
    • The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

