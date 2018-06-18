Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Walgreens Drug Store6739 W Cactus Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 240-1110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Very knowledgeable and listened.
About Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821318262
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hughes speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.