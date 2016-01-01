Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Searcy (Unity Health Cardiology Clinic)711 Santa Fe Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
About Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235354242
Education & Certifications
- UAMS
- U Ar Med Sci
- U Ar Med Sci
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Unity Health- White County Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hughes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.