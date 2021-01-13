Dr. Bradley Hobbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Hobbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Hobbs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
North Alabama Ent1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-2464
North Alabama ENT Associates PC927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 772-1884
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In one word, awesome. Super flexible and patient. Importantly, he listens. Looks at all options and explains the condition(s) before jumping to any conclusions. A good one to go to...fully recommend him.
About Dr. Bradley Hobbs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
