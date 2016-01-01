See All Neurologists in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Bradley Hiner, MD

Neurology
3 (11)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Hiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hiner works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    1700 N Rose Ave Ste 470, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Camarillo
    5051 Verdugo Way Ste 100, Camarillo, CA 93012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Home Sleep Study
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor

Ratings & Reviews

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Bradley Hiner, MD

  • Neurology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1326099151
Education & Certifications

  • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital
  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

