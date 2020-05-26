Dr. Bradley Hiatt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Hiatt, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Hiatt, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Osteopathic Med & Hlth Sci and is affiliated with Greater Regional Medical Center, Mahaska Health Partnership and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Medical Oncology & Hematology12495 University Ave Ste 200, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 223-6605
Medical Oncology & Hematology Associates411 Laurel St Ste A300, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3970
- Greater Regional Medical Center
- Mahaska Health Partnership
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
We love Dr Hiatt. My husband and I have both been patients of his. His entire office staff is amazing so I will just add them to this review. Dr Hiatt has always taken the time to make sure we know what is going on and that we feel comfortable with our knowledge...there is never a moment when I think I can't ask a question. We have felt supported through this whole process....cancer is scary...and it is really nice to have a doctor you can trust and know that he is really going to be there for you. We feel totally blessed to have found Dr Hiatt and this clinic...we have always felt SAFE here.
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841254406
- U Of Iowa
- Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi
- U Of Osteopathic Med & Hlth Sci
Dr. Hiatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiatt works at
Dr. Hiatt has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiatt.
