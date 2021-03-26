Dr. Bradley Herbst, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Herbst, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bradley Herbst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Dr. Herbst works at
Locations
-
1
Med Tech Healthcare Supplies & Orthodics1361 13th Ave S Ste 120, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 241-2655
-
2
Baptist Medical Center South14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 271-6000
-
3
Podiatry Associates of Northeast Florida Inc.12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 606, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 268-6993
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herbst?
He was very informative and jovial. Loved his bedside manner
About Dr. Bradley Herbst, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750356127
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herbst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbst accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herbst works at
Dr. Herbst has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.