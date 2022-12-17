Dr. Bradley Hayward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Hayward, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Hayward, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I saw Dr. Hayward as part of a consult. He was so thorough, friendly, and kind. He asked many questions, went through an in-depth review of my medical history, and listened carefully to my answers. He was courteous and funny at times. It was a pleasure working with him. I would happily return to him and recommend him.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1245466051
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Critical Care Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hayward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayward.
