Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Hatfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Hatfield, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Hatfield works at
Locations
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartfield is an exceptional doctor. He is very professional and goes out of his way to make sure that he treats his patients with care. He spent over 2 hours to place a very difficult kidney stent over a large stone when others would have given up. I would recommend that you call him if you need his specialty. Thanks, Dr. Hatfield
About Dr. Bradley Hatfield, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1073756136
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatfield accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatfield, there are benefits to both methods.