Overview

Dr. Bradley Hammer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota.



Dr. Hammer works at Des Moines Eye Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Pigment Dispersion Syndrome, Ocular Hypertension and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.