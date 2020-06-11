Dr. Bradley Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Hammer, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Hammer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota.
Dr. Hammer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Des Moines Eye Surgeons5901 Westown Pkwy Ste 200, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 225-3546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammer?
Brad is the very best. I have been a patient for 20 years and have complete confidence in him. He is a perfectionist and, believe me, when someone is working on your eyes this is really important. I heartily recommend him.
About Dr. Bradley Hammer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1467451047
Education & Certifications
- Brook Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
- University of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer works at
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Pigment Dispersion Syndrome, Ocular Hypertension and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.