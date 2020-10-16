Dr. Bradley Greider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Greider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Greider, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vista, CA. They completed their residency with Jules Stein-Ucla Eye Inst
Dr. Greider works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group2067 W Vista Way Ste 120, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 758-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greider?
I have been going to Dr. Greider for 30 years and he is the best as far as I am concerned. I moved here from Barstow and had an Ophthalmologist in Victorville for many years and he recommended Dr. Greider for me to see down here. I am legally blind in one eye but can still see objects...He has taken such good care of my eyes I would not go anywhere else. We have friends whose son is a renowned Ophthalmologist and goes all over the country speaking at seminars and asked who I went to for my eyes and I told him and he said he is the best in your area....I have recommended him to many people and no one has been disappointed.
About Dr. Bradley Greider, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1508979006
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein-Ucla Eye Inst
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greider works at
Dr. Greider has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greider speaks Arabic and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Greider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.