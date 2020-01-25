Overview

Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Greenbaum works at Champaign Dental Group in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.