Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Orange County Ortho/Sprts Med24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 415, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 451-1454
Hamid Mir MD3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 1250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 451-1454Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Greenbaum. He operated on my knee and did stem cell and now I could actually hike without any pain. I also had to have a full rotator cuff repair because I ripped everything in a snowboarding accident. I could not believe how quickly I bounced back and how much flexibility I have in my shoulder while many others told me horror stories about there rotator cuff repair surgery from other surgeons. I am grateful that I met Dr. Greenbaum
About Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sthrn Ca Center Sprts Med
- Lac/U Sthrn Ca Hospital
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- UC Davis
Dr. Greenbaum works at
