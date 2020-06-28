Overview

Dr. Bradley Gordon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Thorek Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Grace Bai in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.