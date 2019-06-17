Dr. Bradley Frey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Frey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bradley Frey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Laurel)14333 Laurel Bowie Rd Ste 205, Laurel, MD 20708 Directions (443) 639-8941Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frey is very gentle and made me feel at ease during extractions.
About Dr. Bradley Frey, DDS
- Dentistry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053401257
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Memorial Hospital|Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle
- Washington Hospital Center|Washington Hospital Center In Washington, D.C.
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
