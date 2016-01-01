Dr. Bradley Frey, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Frey, DMD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Frey, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chehalis, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Chehalis Dental Care68 SW 13th St, Chehalis, WA 98532 Directions (360) 399-6630Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Frey, DMD
- Dentistry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053336305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
