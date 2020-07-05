Dr. Bradley Freilich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Freilich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Freilich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri|University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Freilich works at
Locations
1
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 372-6510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Brookside6675 Holmes Rd Ste 430, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 339-9389Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freilich is an outstanding physician, dedicated to the care and welfare of his patients! The simple fact that he was recommended by my primary physician (one of the very best in the KC area) meant that I had great confidence for a good outcome with Dr. Freilich. Nurse “Holly” was also most impressive during my visits. I’m an old management guy who had the opportunity to work with over 1,000 people so I had to develop my skills to quickly recognize high quality personnel in a short amount of time. You will be pleased with Dr. Freilich & his team!
About Dr. Bradley Freilich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1659424810
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine
- Rush Presbyterian/ St. Luke's Medical Center|Rush Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- University of Missouri|University Of Missouri, Kansas City
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freilich works at
