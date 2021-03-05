Overview

Dr. Bradley Frasier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Frasier works at Champaign Dental Group in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.