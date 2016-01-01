Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Frank, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Frank, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Frank works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andc Inc1500 E Cedar Ave Ste 80, Flagstaff, AZ 86004 Directions (928) 774-3985
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
About Dr. Bradley Frank, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205818051
Education & Certifications
- Mahec Fp Res Prog
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.