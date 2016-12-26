Overview

Dr. Bradley Fox, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at Liberty Family Practice in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.