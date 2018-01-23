Dr. Bradley Fouraker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fouraker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Fouraker, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Fouraker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They completed their residency with Ochsner Fdn &amp; Clin
Dr. Fouraker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Brandon)403 Vonderburg Dr Ste 201, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9163Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fouraker?
My Son, 3 years old, has cornea issue with infection due to scratching. The Opthalmologist we went to referred to Dr. Fouraker. Dr. Fouraker did a fabulous job on my son's eye surgery and saved his eye and vision. Dr. Fouraker is very knowledgeable, skilled and comes with a great heart! He explained everything patiently and helped my son with his surgery and treatment. He took utmost care in follow up visits, medications to make sure he is recovering correctly. Greatest Doctor we have ever met.
About Dr. Bradley Fouraker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1467445866
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Fdn &amp;amp; Clin
- Ochsner Fdn &amp;amp; Clin
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fouraker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fouraker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fouraker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fouraker works at
Dr. Fouraker has seen patients for Trichiasis, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fouraker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fouraker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fouraker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fouraker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fouraker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.