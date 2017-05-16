Dr. Bradley Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Foster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Locations
New England Retina Consultants3640 Main St Ste 203, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 732-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about Dr. Foster, he has performed surgeries on both of my husband's eyes. My husband had eye bleeds on both of his eyes, due to Diabetes. He is very much all business, but truly cares about his patients. My husbands vision is back to where it was. I have total confidence in Dr. Foster.
About Dr. Bradley Foster, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801882667
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Greenwich Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell University
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foster speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
