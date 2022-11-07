Overview

Dr. Bradley Folkestad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Folkestad works at ARROWHEAD OBSTETRICS & GYN LTD in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.