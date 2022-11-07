Dr. Bradley Folkestad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folkestad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Folkestad, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Folkestad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Folkestad works at
Locations
-
1
Bradley J. Folkestad MD Ltd.18699 N 67th Ave Ste 320, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Folkestad?
Love Dr folkestad! You do have to wait quite a while some days but his over all care and staff are the best! He will be delivering my 2nd in a few weeks. I drive 30 miles 1 way just to be seen by him and his staff! Nursing line is always there for you in a very timely matter.
About Dr. Bradley Folkestad, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1073516381
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folkestad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Folkestad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folkestad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folkestad works at
Dr. Folkestad has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Folkestad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Folkestad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folkestad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folkestad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folkestad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.