Overview

Dr. Bradley Fenster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Fenster works at Intermount Medical Group in Kingston, PA with other offices in Plains, PA, Scranton, PA, Shavertown, PA and Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.