Overview

Dr. Bradley Evans, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Legacy Medical Group - Cardiology in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.