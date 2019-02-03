See All Pediatricians in North Logan, UT
Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Bradley Ethington, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Logan, UT. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences - Kansas City, MO and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.

Dr. Ethington works at Primary Care Pediatrics in North Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Pediatrics
    2380 N 400 E Ste C, North Logan, UT 84341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cache Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  
Hernia Chevron Icon
  
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  
Rash Chevron Icon
  
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2019
    Great doctor really takes his time and very thorough in his exam and explaining things. My son Baron really likes him and likes to show him his dirt bike toys.
    Melissa in Milliken, CO — Feb 03, 2019
    About Dr. Bradley Ethington, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205196391
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center - Kansas City, MO
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences - Kansas City, MO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
