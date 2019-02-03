Dr. Bradley Ethington, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ethington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Ethington, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Ethington, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Logan, UT. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences - Kansas City, MO and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ethington works at
Locations
Primary Care Pediatrics2380 N 400 E Ste C, North Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5776
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor really takes his time and very thorough in his exam and explaining things. My son Baron really likes him and likes to show him his dirt bike toys.
About Dr. Bradley Ethington, DO
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1205196391
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center - Kansas City, MO
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences - Kansas City, MO
- Pediatrics
