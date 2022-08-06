Dr. Bradley Esterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Esterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Esterman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School.
Dr. Esterman works at
Locations
-
1
Esterman Eye Institute1674 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 279-7799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esterman?
Hi received an eye exam and evaluation from Dr. Bradley Esterman yesterday, and it was an excellent experience. The staff were efficient, affable, and knowledgable. The facility was clean, centrally located, and professional. Dr. Bradley Esterman took the time to articulate in conversation, evaluate the situation and ensure he assuaged any concerns. I can highly recommend Esterman Eye Institute.
About Dr. Bradley Esterman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902904840
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp Univ Med Ctr
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Med Ctr
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esterman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esterman works at
Dr. Esterman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esterman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Esterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.