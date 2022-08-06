See All Ophthalmologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Bradley Esterman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Esterman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School.

Dr. Esterman works at Esterman Eye Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Esterman Eye Institute
    1674 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 279-7799

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ultrasound, Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ultrasound, Eye

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Hi received an eye exam and evaluation from Dr. Bradley Esterman yesterday, and it was an excellent experience. The staff were efficient, affable, and knowledgable. The facility was clean, centrally located, and professional. Dr. Bradley Esterman took the time to articulate in conversation, evaluate the situation and ensure he assuaged any concerns. I can highly recommend Esterman Eye Institute.
    — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Esterman, MD

    Ophthalmology
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1902904840
    Education & Certifications

    Cooper Hosp Univ Med Ctr
    Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Med Ctr
    Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Esterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esterman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esterman works at Esterman Eye Institute in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Esterman’s profile.

    Dr. Esterman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Esterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

