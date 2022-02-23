Overview

Dr. Bradley Eli, DMD is a Registered Nurse in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.



Dr. Eli works at Dr. Brad Eli & Associates in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.