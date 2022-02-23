See All Registered Nurses in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Bradley Eli, DMD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Eli, DMD is a Registered Nurse in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.

Dr. Eli works at Dr. Brad Eli & Associates in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Brad Eli & Associates
    4403 Manchester Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 502-5302
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block

Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 23, 2022
    I sought out & then came to Dr Bradley Eli after a 40+ year TMJ issue which had worsened, however, with no headaches &/or migraines to date. He made (2) lower splints which I wear during the day and at night. As his practice expanded, Dr Eli hired Dr Sachi Mehrotra and what a wonderful full addition she is!!! She is extremely bright, highly-educated & knowledgeable & thorough. Along with Physical Therapy ordered by my Family & Sports Medicine physician, Dr Eli’s treatments have helped to date.
    Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Eli, DMD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205948270
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Eli, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eli works at Dr. Brad Eli & Associates in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Eli’s profile.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Eli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

