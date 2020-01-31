Dr. Bradley Dyrstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyrstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Dyrstad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Dyrstad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho and Ward Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dyrstad works at
Locations
-
1
Basin Orthopedic Surgical Specialists1340 E 7th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 332-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho
- Ward Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff. Very short waiting time. Dr Dyrstad was very friendly and easy to talk to. Explained my issue and he knew exactly which route to take. I trust him with his diagnosis and will do exactly as he prescribed. Thank you, Dr Dyrstad and staff!! Will definitely recommend to family and friends.
About Dr. Bradley Dyrstad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366641789
Education & Certifications
- Beacon Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dyrstad works at
