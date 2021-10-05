Dr. Bradley Duhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Duhon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Duhon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Duhon works at
Locations
1
Div of Neurosurgery12631 E 17th Ave Ste C307, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2305
2
Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2299
3
UCHealth Cancer Care - Lone Tree Medical Center9548 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 848-2200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duhon performed a C5-C7 Arthrosopy (cervical disc replacement) and this doctor is one of the best doctors I have ever met. First, I see lots of folks saying he's not compassionate. I beg to differ. Maybe it's you because I was 100% comforted from the time I met this man. His physicians assistant and team are incredible. Believe me when I say nobody has more anxious thoughts than I do and Dr. Duhon made me feel extremely comfortable and I could see his competence immediately. If you need neck surgery (cervical disc replacement) - I would highly suggest consulting with him. Lastly, those of you who say he lacks compassion are wrong. Maybe he had an off day when he was consulting with you but I've spoken with thousands of clients with the work I do and Dr. Bradley Duhon is a standup guy and a great surgeon. Hope this helps you feel comfortable with making a decision.
About Dr. Bradley Duhon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1184810061
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duhon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duhon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duhon works at
Dr. Duhon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duhon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.