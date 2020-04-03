See All General Surgeons in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Bradley Digney, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Digney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Digney works at Specialty Surgery Of Utah in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jordan Valley Surgical Specialists
    3584 W 9000 S Ste 304, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 601-4423
  2. 2
    910 Madison Ave Ste 1031, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Steward Surgical Oncology Specialists
    3592 W 9000 S Ste 210, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 208-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 03, 2020
    Great Job Dr Digney! You really helped with my husband's ruptured appendix. Very responsive when we needed help, very straight forward with diagnosis and treatment plans.
    Ashley — Apr 03, 2020
    About Dr. Bradley Digney, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245527167
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Digney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Digney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Digney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Digney has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Digney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.