Overview

Dr. Bradley Digney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Digney works at Specialty Surgery Of Utah in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.