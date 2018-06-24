See All Neurosurgeons in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Bradley Dengler, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Dr. Bradley Dengler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Dr. Dengler works at Mary Washington Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Camden, NJ and Bethesda, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rappahannock Trauma and Acute Care Surgeons
    1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 314, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 (540) 374-3200
    Cooper Neurological Institute
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 (856) 968-7965
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    United States Army
    8901 ROCKVILLE PIKE, Bethesda, MD 20889 (610) 223-7261

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Jun 24, 2018
    Dr Dengler and the assisting neuro-surgical staff that performed my Hemi-laminectomy and dissectomy of my L4/L5 herniated disc at Walter Reed were phenomenal. Same goes with admin and in-patient nurses and corpsman. As a retired Soldier, the overall treatment and care I received was 5-Stars (think Ritz Carlton). I am only 2-days into recovery but optimistic my operation under Dr Dengler’s skillful hands will result in a full recovery and enable me to regain my livelihood. Thank you WRNMMC!!!
    LTC Leo Mahoney (Ret., USA) in Manassas Park, VA — Jun 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bradley Dengler, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1013143627
    • Neurosurgery
    Dr. Dengler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dengler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dengler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dengler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dengler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dengler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

