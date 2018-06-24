Dr. Dengler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Dengler, MD
Dr. Bradley Dengler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Rappahannock Trauma and Acute Care Surgeons1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 314, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 374-3200
Cooper Neurological Institute3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 968-7965Wednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
United States Army8901 ROCKVILLE PIKE, Bethesda, MD 20889 Directions (610) 223-7261
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Dengler and the assisting neuro-surgical staff that performed my Hemi-laminectomy and dissectomy of my L4/L5 herniated disc at Walter Reed were phenomenal. Same goes with admin and in-patient nurses and corpsman. As a retired Soldier, the overall treatment and care I received was 5-Stars (think Ritz Carlton). I am only 2-days into recovery but optimistic my operation under Dr Dengler’s skillful hands will result in a full recovery and enable me to regain my livelihood. Thank you WRNMMC!!!
- Neurosurgery
- Neurosurgery
