General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bradley Deleu, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Mankato, MN. 

Dr. Deleu works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. Bradley Deleu, DO

  • General Surgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1053756221
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

