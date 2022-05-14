Dr. Bradley Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Davis, MD
Dr. Bradley Davis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Carolinas Healthcare System1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-1813
UC Health Physicians Office (Clifton)222 Piedmont Ave Ste 7000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 929-0104
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Doctor Davis helped me through the hardest years of my life while treating my ulcerative colitis. I had to undergo multiple surgeries with him and his team due to complications beyond our control and he was with me every step of the way. Always made sure I understood what was going on as well as why he recommended our next actions to take. I can’t imagine any doctor doing a better job. Here we are, almost 5 years later, and I’ve come out on the other side with my quality of life back. I always felt heard and supported by him. He’s a great surgeon and very knowledgeable while still able to explain things I. Layman’s terms for those not in the medical field. Thank you Doctor Davis for everything!
About Dr. Bradley Davis, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992773824
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- University Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
