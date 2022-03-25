Overview

Dr. Bradley Daines, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Daines works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA with other offices in Auburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.