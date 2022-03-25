Dr. Bradley Daines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Daines, MD
Dr. Bradley Daines, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Reliant Medical Group Neponset St Dermatology5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 856-9599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Adult Medicine Physicians LLC385 Grove St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 453-8802
Auburn Location385 Southbridge St, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 832-5917
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received treatment from Dr. Daines years ago for dry eye resulting from LASIK surgery (performed elsewhere). Even now, I still distinctly remember how friendly and helpful he was in assisting with my condition, giving me a wealth of advice on different ways to combat the problem.
About Dr. Bradley Daines, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daines has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Daines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.