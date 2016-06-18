Dr. Bradley Cox, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Cox, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Cox, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
Va Northern California Hcs - Redding351 Hartnell Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 319-7187
Infinite Health2570 Goodwater Ave Ste 200, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 605-4844
Gateway Medical Services Inc.9461 Deschutes Rd Ste 4, Palo Cedro, CA 96073 Directions (530) 547-5305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cox is a very knowledgeable and through doctor. He goes over all of my health issues, labs and medications with me each visit, and makes sure that I understand everthing. His office is always very clean, and his office staff are always very courteous. I am grateful that I found him as my primary care physician.
About Dr. Bradley Cox, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Redding Family Practice
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
