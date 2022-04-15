Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Iowa Medical School and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Nmsoli229 7th St Ste 207, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 833-3100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen Is a great Neurologist. Always patient and kind and never rushes your appointment. I would highly recommend Dr. Cohen to my family and friends.
About Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558334961
Education & Certifications
- LIJ/Northshore
- Univeristy Of Iowa Medical School
- Stony Brook U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
