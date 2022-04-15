See All Neurologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO

Neurology
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Iowa Medical School and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Cohen works at Neurology Medical Services of Long Island in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nmsoli
    Nmsoli
229 7th St Ste 207, Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 833-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Rhonda Briguglio — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558334961
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • LIJ/Northshore
    Medical Education
    • Univeristy Of Iowa Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Stony Brook U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Neurology Medical Services of Long Island in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

