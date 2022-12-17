Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Clark, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Clark, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lafayette, IN.
Locations
St.Vincent Medical Group3900 St Francis Way Ste 205, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-2500
Svmg10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 338-6666
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He doesn’t make you feel rushed.
About Dr. Bradley Clark, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1447510722
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
