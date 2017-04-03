Dr. Bradley Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Chase, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradley Chase, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chase works at
Norton Children's Hospital Medical Associates4 Physicians Park Ste 1-5, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 265-5294Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Wonderful, caring doctor. He has taken care of my children since 2003. I just wish I could have him as my primary care doctor as well! There's no one like him!
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1700884616
- 1998 - University of Kentucky
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Chase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
