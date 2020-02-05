Dr. Bradley Carthon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carthon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Carthon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Carthon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Carthon works at
Locations
-
1
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-1900
-
2
Emory University Division of Surgical Oncology, Atlanta, GA1365c Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carthon?
Dr Carthon and team have taken very good care of me. Was diagnosed with stage 4 RCC 3 yrs ago and still getting stronger
About Dr. Bradley Carthon, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1700907276
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carthon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carthon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carthon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carthon works at
Dr. Carthon has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Kidney Cancer and Testicular Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carthon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carthon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carthon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carthon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carthon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.