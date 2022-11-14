Overview

Dr. Bradley Carofino, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Carofino works at Champaign Dental Group in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.