Overview

Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Broussard works at Cape Fear Orthopedics in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.