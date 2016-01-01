Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Broussard works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Orthopedics4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 801, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Directions (910) 484-2171
-
2
Cape Fear Orthopedics6000 Ramsey St Ste 108, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Directions (910) 484-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bradley Broussard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1457325110
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Seton Hall University
