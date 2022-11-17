Dr. Bradley Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Boone, MD
Dr. Bradley Boone, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Georgetown3201 S Austin Ave Ste 255, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 501-4287
Office1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Dr Boone is an incredible cardiovascular surgeon! He was my surgeon and replaced my abdominal aorta when aneurysms were found. Pre-surgery post surgery and follow ups, Dr Boone always has time to answer all my questions. I was so fortunate to have been referred to him.
About Dr. Bradley Boone, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730151457
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Cneter
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Parkland Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of The South
- Vascular Surgery
