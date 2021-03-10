Dr. Bradley Bohnstedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohnstedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Bohnstedt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Bohnstedt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Bohnstedt works at
Locations
IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery362 W 15th St # 5100, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 963-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bohnsredt is a very skilled compassionate Surgeon. He was very thorough in explaining the procedure to my husband over the phone. Our daughters surgery was successful, and we were grateful for his services.
About Dr. Bradley Bohnstedt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1952568271
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bohnstedt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohnstedt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohnstedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohnstedt works at
Dr. Bohnstedt has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohnstedt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohnstedt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohnstedt.
