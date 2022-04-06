Overview

Dr. Bradley Block, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Block works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.