Dr. Bradley Bittle, MD

Sleep Medicine
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bradley Bittle, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Bittle works at Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2022
    I had several questions and he answered everyone with very knowledgeable professional truthful answers. He is a very caring pulmonologist the best in his field.
    — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Bittle, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760476519
    Education & Certifications

    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center|Msu Kalamazoo Center Med Stu
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Bittle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bittle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bittle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bittle works at Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bittle’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bittle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bittle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

