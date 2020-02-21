Overview

Dr. Bradley Bilton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bilton works at University Surgical Associates in Tuscaloosa, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.