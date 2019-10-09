Dr. Bradley Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Berger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Berger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
Alliance Health43421 Garfield Rd Ste 1, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 286-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berger has been taking care of me since his practice opened. He has been wonderful with me. He will have to retire for me to go to someone else.
About Dr. Bradley Berger, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
