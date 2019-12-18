Overview

Dr. Bradley Bennett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Holy Cross Anesthesia Assocs in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD, Rockville, MD and North Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.