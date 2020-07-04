See All Plastic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Bradley Bengtson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bradley Bengtson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Bengtson works at Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
    555 Midtowne St NE Ste 110, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 822-8880
    2155 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 822-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
CoolSculpting®
Excessive Sweating
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
CoolSculpting®
Excessive Sweating

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Priority Health
    • Spectrum Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 04, 2020
    Dr. Bengston and his team were extremely professional at my consultation and day of surgery. I am not 100% healed yet and I can already tell that I will absolutely love my results. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Bradley Bengtson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447254867
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Michigan State University/Butterworth Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Bengtson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bengtson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bengtson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bengtson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bengtson works at Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Bengtson’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengtson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengtson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bengtson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bengtson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

